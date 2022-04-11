Arunachal APPSC Recruitment 2022: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited online applications from the citizens of India, for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Group -‘B’ (NonGazetted). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Commission: appsc.gov.in. According to the official notification, a total of 259 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The last date to submit the application form for the post is till May 13, 2022. Read below for eligibility, education qualification, selection process and other details here. here.Also Read - EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Application Starts For 21 Officers Posts on eximbankindia.in; Apply Before April 28

Vacancy Details

No. of Posts/Vacancies available for various subjects

English: 22 posts

Hindi: 22 posts

Political Science: 11 posts

Geography: 17 posts

Economics: 11 posts

History: 11 posts

Mathematics: 21 posts

Physics: 69 posts

Chemistry: 43 posts

Biology: 16 posts

Agriculture:09 posts

Horticulture: 07 posts

Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for the post, a candidate must have a 2nd Class Bachelor Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University with B.Ed. However, candidates that have appeared or are appearing in the finalsemester/year examination shall also be eligible to apply, subject to production of Original Certificate/Mark Sheet at the time of Viva Voce /Interview.

Age Limit

Candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 33 years of age as on May 13, 2022. However, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for APST and another 5 years for the Government and Semi-Government Departmental Staff of the State of Arunachal Pradesh. For APST PwD candidates, the upper age limit will be relaxed by 15 years.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Examination and lnterview/Viva-Voce.

Application Fee

APST Applicants: Rs. 150

Other Applicants: Rs.200

How to Apply Online?