Arunachal APSSB CGL Examination 2023 Admit Cards To Release On July 15 At apssb.nic.in

The online application process for APSSB CGL Examination 2023 commenced on May 16, and ended on June 6. The examination is scheduled to be held on July 30.

The admit cards will be released on July 15.

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) will soon roll out the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2023. After the admit cards are released, candidates will have to simply visit the official website apssb.nic.in and download their hall tickets. The admit cards will be released from July 15 from 10 AM onwards. Notably, the written examination is scheduled to take place on July 30.

“Any issues/ complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 04:00 PM of 24.07.2023,” reads the notification.

The written exam is being conducted for those seeking recruitment for a total of 27 posts of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) in various state government departments. The pay scale has been fixed between Rs 29,200-92,300 (Level 5).

Arunachal Pradesh CGL 2023 admit card: Steps to download

To download the CGL 2023 admit card, go to the official website nic.in.

On the homepage, find CGL 2023 admit card and click on it.

Key in your login credentials and submit.

This will display your admit card on the screens.

Check the details and download the admit card.

It is pertinent to note that the online application process for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 commenced on May 16 and ended on June 6. The examination which is scheduled to be held on July 30 will be followed by a skill test that will be conducted from August 25 onwards. The selection process for APSSB CGL Exam includes a written test and a skill test.

Arunachal Pradesh CGL 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The age limit for the candidates seeking recruitment should be between 18 to 35 years. However, the upper limit has been relaxed for APST, etc.

Educational Qualification:

a) Candidates should hold a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university.

b) a minimum of 6 months Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized Board/Institution is a must.

Application Fee:

The APST candidates will have to pay the exam fee of Rs 150 while applying for the CGL Examination 2023 whereas the fee for the unreserved categories is Rs 200.

