APSSB CSLE 2023: Registrations End Today At apssb.nic.in; Direct Link To Apply Here

APSSB CSLE 2023: Registrations for Combined Secondary Level Examination will close today. Interested candidates who are eligible for the examination can visit the official website apssb.nic.in and apply for the same.

Candidates can visit apssb.nic.in to register for the vacancies.

The last date to register for the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) Combined Secondary Level Examination 2023 is today, July 4. APSSB will close the online application window after 3.00 PM today. Eligible candidates willing to apply for the examination can visit the official website apssb.nic.in and apply for the same. Earlier, the deadline for the application registrations was June 30, which was revised due to administrative reasons. As per the notice, the PET/PST will be conducted on August 18 this year, and the CSLE 2023 is scheduled to be held on November 26. It is to be noted that the recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1370 vacancies for Group C posts of Constable, Fireman, MTS, and others in different departments of Arunachal Pradesh.

APSSB CSLE 2023: Eligibility Criteria:

Constable (AAPBn/Civil Police/IRBn)

Educational qualification – Applicants applying for this post should have passed Class 10 or equivalent from any recognised board.

– Applicants applying for this post should have passed Class 10 or equivalent from any recognised board. Age limit – Candidates must be between the ages of 18-22 years.

– Candidates must be between the ages of 18-22 years. Pay scale– Between Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100.

Constable

Educational qualification – Applicants applying for this post should have passed Class 10 or equivalent from any recognised board.

– Applicants applying for this post should have passed Class 10 or equivalent from any recognised board. Age limit – 18-22 years.

– 18-22 years. Pay scale– Between Rs 19,900- Rs 63,200.

Fireman

Educational qualification – Applicants applying for this post should have passed Class 10 or its equivalent from any recognised board or institution.

– Applicants applying for this post should have passed Class 10 or its equivalent from any recognised board or institution. Age limit – He/she must be between 18-25 years of age.

– He/she must be between 18-25 years of age. Pay scale– The pay for this post is between Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100.

Laboratory attendant

Educational qualification – Candidates must have matriculation from a recognised board.

– Candidates must have matriculation from a recognised board. Age limit – For this post, candidates must be between 18-35 years of age.

– For this post, candidates must be between 18-35 years of age. Pay scale– Between Rs 19,900- Rs 63,200.

Manual Assistant

Educational qualification – Candidates applying for this post should have passed Class 10 from any board or institution recognised by the Central/State government.\

– Candidates applying for this post should have passed Class 10 from any board or institution recognised by the Central/State government.\ Age Limit – Between 18-35 years of age.

– Between 18-35 years of age. Pay scale– Between Rs 18,000-Rs 56,900.

MTS

Educational qualification – Candidates should have passed class 10 or ITI or equivalent qualification from a recognised board.

– Candidates should have passed class 10 or ITI or equivalent qualification from a recognised board. Age Limit – Between 18-35 years of age.

– Between 18-35 years of age. Pay scale– Between Rs 18,000-Rs 56,900.

APSSB CSLE 2023: Examination Centres

Applicants must give three options in priority order from these choices: Bomdila, Itanagar, Seppa, Namsai, Ziro, Tawang, Aalo, Khonsa, Tezu, Pasighat, Changlang and Naharlagun. Candidates must select the centres carefully as no request for change of exam venue will be considered later under any circumstances.

APSSB CSLE 2023: Application Fee

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 150 is applicable to APST applicants. The fee is Rs 200 for general category applicants. Persons with disabilities (PwD) category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

APSSB CSLE 2023: Steps To Register

Visit the official website of APSSB- apssb.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘apply online’ option for CSLE 2023. Register and fill up the application form as asked. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee. Check the application carefully before submitting. Click on submit. Download the registration form and take out a hard copy for future reference.

Direct link here.

Applicants are advised to keep an eye on the official website apssb.nic.in for further updates and information.

