  • Arunachal Pradesh: Administration Order Closure of Schools Following Outbreak of Conjunctivitis

Following the outbreak of conjunctivitis, the Longding district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has ordered a temporary closure of schools in the Kanubari sub-division.

Updated: July 24, 2023 3:13 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Administration order closure of schools following outbreak of conjunctivitis.

Itanagar: Following the outbreak of conjunctivitis, the Longding district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has ordered a temporary closure of schools in the Kanubari sub-division.”Considering the seriousness of the matter, all the heads of schools under Kanubari and Lawnu educational blocks are hereby directed to close down their respective schools temporarily till July 29, in order to break the chain of spread of the disease”, Longding Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego in a circular said, news agency PTI reported. As per the doctors, the DC said in the circular, the disease is highly contagious and may spread from one infected person to another.

What is Conjunctivitis? What Are its Common Symptoms

Conjunctivitis is a highly contagious eye infection caused by various viruses. Redness, itching, excessive tearing, and a gritty feeling in the eye are some of the common symptoms. It can spread easily through direct or indirect contact with an infected person’s eye secretions, contaminated objects, or respiratory droplets. In order to prevent the further spread of the disease, the health authorities have recommended frequent hand washing, avoiding touching eyes, personal hygiene, disinfecting surfaces, and isolating infected individuals.

Meanwhile, Longding DDSE Taje Jilen said the circular for the closure of schools was issued following reports from the Kanubari block education officer (BEO). “We don’t have the figure of how many students have been affected by the disease,” he added, PTI reported. According to an official communique, suspected conjunctivitis outbreak has been reported in several schools in West Siang district

(With Inputs From PTI)

