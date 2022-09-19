NEET 2022 Counselling Latest News: The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (DHE) Itanagar will end the registration process for Arunachal Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test (AP NEET) 2022 counselling round one today, September 19, 2022. Eligible candidates can register for AP NEET 2022 counselling by visiting the official website at apdhte.nic.in. To register for the counselling process, a candidate needs to enter his/her name, date of birth, NEET UG roll number, application number, and security pin.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2022 to Begin Soon at mcc.nic.in. Check Tentative Dates Here

For admission to MBBS, BHMS, BAMS, BUMS & BDS candidates should have obtained marks above CUTOFF declared alongwith the result of NEET 2022.

How to Apply Online For AP NEET 2022 Counselling?

Visit the official website apdhte.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Apply Online.” The link will be available under the DEGREE PCB GROUP COURSES Circular – ONLINE Registration for Counselling and allotment of PCB group seats for NEET 2022 applicants section.

Then click on ‘New Candidates Registration’.

Enter your name, date of birth, NEET UG roll number, application number, and security pin.

And then click on the ‘Submit’ option.

Direct Link: Apply Online For AP NEET UG Counselling

Check Important Dates Here

On-line provisional Registration for PCB Degree Counseling and uploading of documents and response to queries(if any) by students: 16th to 19th Sept’2022

Online verification of documents: 17th to 20th Sept’2022

Publication of list of Registered candidates: 21st Sept’2022

Filling up of choices & locking by the students: 18th Sept’ to 21st Sept’2022

First Round of seat allotment: 23rd Sept’2022

Online/Physical Reporting in the respective Directorate: 24th to 26th Sept’2022

Candidates will be assigned seats in the medical colleges according to the choices filled, the reservation, the seat matrix, and the NEET 2022 rank. As per the earlier notification, the AP NEET 2022 round one seat allotment list will be declared on September 23. Candidates will be required to report to their assigned colleges between September 24 and September 26, 2022. For more details, check the official website.