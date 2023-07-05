Home

Education

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates Released: Check Full Schedule on apdhte.nic.in

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates Released: Check Full Schedule on apdhte.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2023: According to NEET UG Counselling schedule, the online registration and documents will be uploaded from July 7.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Candidates need to fill their choice and lock their seats from July 28 to August 7 and the first round of seat allotment will begin on August 9.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Itanagar, declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling process. As per the schedule, candidates can register for NEET UG 2023 counselling on the official website – apdhte.nic.in.

Trending Now

According to NEET UG Counselling schedule, the online registration and documents will be uploaded from July 7 while the last date of registration will be July 18 and then the list of eligible candidates will be released on July 26.

You may like to read

The official notice stated that the candidates should keep original as well as printed copies of their documents ready for the verification. Candidates from PwD category have to go to the medical board for their medical examination so that their status of PwD can be confirmed. Candidates need to keep their original (including Xerox copies) testimonials/documents ready with them for the production/verification process.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Official Notification

Candidates need to fill their choice and lock their seats from July 28 to August 7 and the first round of seat allotment will begin on August 9.

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023: Full Schedule

Events Dates Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG counselling registration commences July 7 to 18, 2023 Publication of list of eligible Registered candidates July 26, 2023 Filling up of choices & locking by the candidates July 28 to August 7, 2023 First Round of seat allotment August 9, 2023 Physical Reporting in the respective Directorates August 9 to 14, 2023 Second Round of seat allotment August 17, 2023 Physical Reporting in the respective Directorates August 18 to 22, 2023 Withdrawal of seat (if any) August 24, 2023

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Here’s How to Register

First, you need to visit official website on apdhte.nic.in.

Then, you will have to click online registration tab

After this, you need to enter required details

The, submit counselling registration form to proceed further

After this, the candidates need to make the payment of the fees and take print of the hardcopy

NEET UG Result 2023

The NTA had on June 13 declared NEET UG Result 2023 and this year, a total of 20,87,449 candidates appeared for the exam at 4,097 test centres in 499 cities.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES