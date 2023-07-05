Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates Released: Check Full Schedule on apdhte.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2023: According to NEET UG Counselling schedule, the online registration and documents will be uploaded from July 7.
NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Itanagar, declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling process. As per the schedule, candidates can register for NEET UG 2023 counselling on the official website – apdhte.nic.in.
According to NEET UG Counselling schedule, the online registration and documents will be uploaded from July 7 while the last date of registration will be July 18 and then the list of eligible candidates will be released on July 26.
The official notice stated that the candidates should keep original as well as printed copies of their documents ready for the verification. Candidates from PwD category have to go to the medical board for their medical examination so that their status of PwD can be confirmed. Candidates need to keep their original (including Xerox copies) testimonials/documents ready with them for the production/verification process.
NEET UG Counselling 2023: Official Notification
Candidates need to fill their choice and lock their seats from July 28 to August 7 and the first round of seat allotment will begin on August 9.
Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023: Full Schedule
|Events
|Dates
|Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG counselling registration commences
|July 7 to 18, 2023
|Publication of list of eligible Registered candidates
|July 26, 2023
|Filling up of choices & locking by the candidates
|July 28 to August 7, 2023
|First Round of seat allotment
|August 9, 2023
|Physical Reporting in the respective Directorates
|August 9 to 14, 2023
|Second Round of seat allotment
|August 17, 2023
|Physical Reporting in the respective Directorates
|August 18 to 22, 2023
|Withdrawal of seat (if any)
|August 24, 2023
NEET UG Counselling 2023: Here’s How to Register
- First, you need to visit official website on apdhte.nic.in.
- Then, you will have to click online registration tab
- After this, you need to enter required details
- The, submit counselling registration form to proceed further
- After this, the candidates need to make the payment of the fees and take print of the hardcopy
NEET UG Result 2023
The NTA had on June 13 declared NEET UG Result 2023 and this year, a total of 20,87,449 candidates appeared for the exam at 4,097 test centres in 499 cities.
