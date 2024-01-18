Home

ASER 2023 Report Shocking Keyfacts: 42% Children in 14-18 Age Group in Rural India Can’t Read Easy Sentences in English; Check Detailed Report Here

Facilitated by Pratham Education Foundation since 2005, the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) is a large-scale citizen-led household survey that aims to understand whether children in rural India are enrolled in school and whether they are learning. Earlier on Wednesday, the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2023 was released.

As per the ASER Report, forty-two per cent of children in the age group of 14 to 18 years in rural India cannot read easy sentences in English, while more than half of them struggle with simple division problems. The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2023 ‘Beyond Basics’ survey was held in 28 districts across 26 states, reaching a total of 34,745 youths in the age group 14-18 years. One rural district was surveyed in each major state, with the exception of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where two rural districts were surveyed.

What does ASER 2023 ‘Beyond Basics’ cover?

Given this context, ASER 2023 ‘Beyond Basics’ explores four key domains:

Activity: What activities are India’s youth currently engaged in? Are they in school, college, taking tuition, vocational training, preparing for an exam, working?

Ability: Can they read simple text and do basic arithmetic? Can they do simple computations that are necessary in daily life (like calculating interest for repayment and discounts)? Can they read and understand simple instructions (such as instructions on a medicine packet)?

Awareness and digital aptitude: Do they have access to smartphones? Are they financially aware? Are they aware of digital technologies and platforms? What do they use smartphones for? Are they able to perform basic digital tasks on a smartphone?

Aspirations: What do they aspire to become? How much further do they want to study? Who are their role models?

“About 25% of this age group still cannot read a Std II level text fluently in their regional language. More than half struggle with division (3-digit by 1-digit) problems. Only 43.3% of 14-18-year-olds are able to do such problems correctly. This skill is usually expected in Std III/IV,” reads the ASER report.

“A little over half can read sentences in English (57.3%). Of those who can read sentences in English, almost three

quarters can tell their meanings (73.5%). Across enrollment categories, females (76%) do better than males (70.9%) in reading a Std II level text in their regional language. In contrast, males do better than their female counterparts in arithmetic and English reading,” reads the report further.

