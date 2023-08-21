Home

Ashoka University Row: 320 Economists From 91 Institutions Extend Support to Prof Das, Demand His Reinstatement

Department of Psychology extended solidarity to professor Sabyasachi Das after the University accepted his resignation.

Ashoka University row: Psychology Dept expresses solidarity with Sabyasachi Das.(Photo Credit: IANS)

Ashoka University Row: Nearly 320 economists from 91 institutions across the country have extended their support to Professor Sabyasachi Das, whose paper suggesting voter manipulation in the 2019 elections sparked a controversy, demanding the Ashoka University to immediately reinstate him. In a statement in solidarity with Prof Das, the economists said: “We, economists working in India, strongly believe that academic freedom is the cornerstone of a vibrant educational and research community, and that everyone must have the right to pursue knowledge, share their findings, and engage in open dialogue without the fear of censorship or retribution, news agency IANS reported. “We stand in solidarity with Prof Sabyasachi Das and extend our support for the demands of the economics department at Ashoka University. We urge the Governing Body of Ashoka University to immediately reinstate Prof Das unconditionally,” IANS reported.

Earlier, several departments of the Sonepat-based private university had also demanded that Prof Das and Prof Pulapre Balakrishnan be offered their positions back unconditionally by the varsity.

Ashoka University Row: Prof Sabyasachi Das’s Research Paper Takes Political Turn

The Haryana Based university had earlier distanced itself from the paper, “Democratic Backsliding in the World’s Largest Democracy”, in which Sabyasachi Das, an assistant professor at Ashoka University argued that the BJP won a disproportionate share of closely contested parliamentary seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, especially in states where it was the ruling party at the time. The research was published on the Social Science Research Network on July 25. Days after Prof Das’s resignation, a second faculty in the Economics Department of Ashoka University, Pulapre Balakrishnan, resigned in protest over the acceptance of the resignation of assistant professor Sabyasachi Das.

“Das did not violate any accepted norm of academic practice. Academic research is professionally evaluated through a process of peer review. The Governing Body’s interference in this process to investigate the merits of his recent study constitutes institutional harassment, curtails academic freedom, and forces scholars to operate in an environment of fear. “We condemn this in the strongest terms and refuse as a collective to cooperate in any future attempt to evaluate the research of individual economics faculty members by the Governing Body.”

The faculty members of the Economic Department have written an open letter, warning that the Governing Body’s “interference” in the process to “investigate the merits” of his study was likely to “precipitate an exodus of faculty”.

Open letter to the governing body of Ashoka University from the economics department pic.twitter.com/DSfnF4Ez55 — Economics @ Ashoka (@EconAtAshoka) August 16, 2023

Psychology Dept Extends Support

Department of Psychology extended solidarity to professor Sabyasachi Das after the University accepted his resignation. The Department expressed unwavering support and solidarity with Sabyasachi Das and Pulapre Balakrishnan from the Economics Department and they should be offered their positions back unconditionally, with a clear commitment to upholding their academic freedom and autonomy. We pledge our unequivocal support for the demands and plan of action put forward by the Economics Department in their resolution,” read the statement issued by the department.

“We ask that the University recognise the Academic Freedom Committee as the body to implement transparent and accessible institutional safeguards for faculty, staff or research assistants in these situations. We are extremely distressed by the precedent that these current and past resignations set for academic censorship and research productivity, especially given that these faculty members have not violated any aspect of common academic practice or university policy,” IANS reported.

“It is particularly vital for us to not capitulate to the powers that try to suppress academic freedom so that we can continue to teach our students to think critically in classrooms without a sense of pretense. We cannot do our jobs as teachers and researchers without clear protections for academic freedom,” the Psychology Department further added.

