Asia University Rankings 2023: Jamia Millia Islamia Delhi in Top 10 Institutions of the Country. Check Complete List Here

Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2023: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university has moved upward to the 128th rank in Asia and remarkably improved its position from the 160th rank last year.

Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2023: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), a Central University, has achieved another milestone by entering into the top 10 institutions of the country in the London-based Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings-2023. The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2023 use the same 13 performance indicators as the THE World University Rankings, but they are recalibrated to reflect the attributes of Asia’s institutions. The universities are judged across all their core missions – teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook – to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university has moved upward to the 128th rank in Asia and remarkably improved its position from the 160th rank last year. With an improvement of 32 ranks, JMI is one of the very few institutions of the country which has performed exceptionally well in the ranking. The universities were judged across all their core missions — teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook — to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available.

The Jamia administration said that JMI has been consistently maintaining its rank in THE World University Rankings also. It was ranked at 601-800 in the recently declared THE World University Rankings- 2021. Elated over the performance JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar said, “It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for the whole Jamia fraternity as this achievement reflects the hard work put in by teachers, non-teaching staff and other stakeholders of the university. Our efforts have been recognized internationally and I hope that the university will continue its endeavours to improve its performance further in coming years,” IANS reported.

It is worth mentioning that JMI has been continuously improving its national and international ranking over the last few years. The university not only maintained 3rd rank among universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) – India Rankings-2023 released by the Ministry of Education (MoE) but improved its performance by 13 positions to 12 in overall category, she added.

Asia University Rankings 2023: List of Indian Universities In Times Higher Education Asia Ranking 2023

This year, Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has emerged as the highest-ranked Indian institution in the Times High Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2023. The Institute has secure the 48th position. Check the list of the top 10 Indian Universities which made it to the Times Higher Education Asia Rankings:

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (48th rank)

JSS Academy Of Higher Education and Research (68th rank)

Shoolini University Of Biotechnology and MGT Sciences (77th rank)

Mahatma Gandhi University (95th rank)

International Institute Of Information Technology (106th rank)

Alagappa University (111th rank)

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (113th rank)

Jamia Millia Islamia (128th rank)

Indian Institute of Technology- Ropar (131th rank)

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (137th rank)

JMI also improved its position in Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings-2023 released in October, 2022. Globally, JMI moved to the 501-600 ranking band from 601- 800 in previous year ranking. The university also improved its position in QS Asia University Rankings- 2022 released by the London-based QS University Rankings Agency where it was ranked at 186th improving its position from 203 last year, Jamia VC added. This is the 11th edition of ‘THE’s Asia University Rankings’, and this year 669 universities are ranked, up from 616 last year, and 31 countries and regions are represented, from Turkey in the west to Japan in the east.

(With IANS Inputs)

(With IANS Inputs)