THE Asia University Rankings 2022: The Times Higher Education (THE) has released the 2022 edition of Asia University Rankings and 71 Indian institutions have figured into the list. The latest list comprises 616 universities from 31 countries and territories. India is the third most-represented country on the list. Last year, a total of 62 institutions from India participated in the rankings. Figuring at 42nd rank, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is the only institute to make the top-50 list.
Apart from IISc, three other Indian institutions made it to the top 100 on the list. The Mysore-based JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research made its debut in 65th place, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar at 68 and IIT Indore at 87. As compared to last year's ranking, all Indian other institutes in the top-100 have slipped down.
Furthermore, a total of 17 Indian universities made it to top 200 in the list as compared to 18 last year. Of the 17 universities on the list, 14 made it back to the list, while three are new entrants. Of the 14 that were ranked in both years, eight have risen.
Asia University Rankings 2022: Indian Universities In Top 200
|2022 rank
|2021 rank
|Institution
|42
|37
|Indian Institute of Science
|65
|NR
|JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
|68
|55
|Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
|87
|78
|Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|120
|137
|Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
|122
|NR
|Alagappa University
|127
|144
|Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
|131
|401-450
|Saveetha University
|139
|154
|Mahatma Gandhi University
|149
|201–250
|Delhi Technological University
|153
|172
|Banaras Hindu University
|158
|122
|Institute of Chemical Technology
|160
|180
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|167
|187
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|174
|NR
|International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad
|177
|143
|Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi
|197
|175
|Panjab University
Meanwhile, Japan once again emerged as the most-represented nation with 118 institutes on the list. Furthermore, China emerged as the home to Asia’s top two universities– Tsinghua and Peking universities holding on to first and second place, respectively– for the third consecutive year. In comparison to the previous year, 22 of the top-100 Chinese institutions have risen or remained stable. Overall, 97 mainland Chinese colleges are included in the list, up from 91 last year, making it the table’s second most-represented country.