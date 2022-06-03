THE Asia University Rankings 2022: The Times Higher Education (THE) has released the 2022 edition of Asia University Rankings and 71 Indian institutions have figured into the list. The latest list comprises 616 universities from 31 countries and territories. India is the third most-represented country on the list. Last year, a total of 62 institutions from India participated in the rankings. Figuring at 42nd rank, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is the only institute to make the top-50 list.Also Read - IIT Madras Develops Algorithm to Protect Air Traffic Control From Attacks

Apart from IISc, three other Indian institutions made it to the top 100 on the list. The Mysore-based JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research made its debut in 65th place, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar at 68 and IIT Indore at 87. As compared to last year's ranking, all Indian other institutes in the top-100 have slipped down.

Furthermore, a total of 17 Indian universities made it to top 200 in the list as compared to 18 last year. Of the 17 universities on the list, 14 made it back to the list, while three are new entrants. Of the 14 that were ranked in both years, eight have risen.

Asia University Rankings 2022: Indian Universities In Top 200

2022 rank 2021 rank Institution 42 37 Indian Institute of Science 65 NR JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research 68 55 Indian Institute of Technology Ropar 87 78 Indian Institute of Technology Indore 120 137 Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar 122 NR Alagappa University 127 144 Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology 131 401-450 Saveetha University 139 154 Mahatma Gandhi University 149 201–250 Delhi Technological University 153 172 Banaras Hindu University 158 122 Institute of Chemical Technology 160 180 Jamia Millia Islamia 167 187 Jawaharlal Nehru University 174 NR International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad 177 143 Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi 197 175 Panjab University

Meanwhile, Japan once again emerged as the most-represented nation with 118 institutes on the list. Furthermore, China emerged as the home to Asia’s top two universities– Tsinghua and Peking universities holding on to first and second place, respectively– for the third consecutive year. In comparison to the previous year, 22 of the top-100 Chinese institutions have risen or remained stable. Overall, 97 mainland Chinese colleges are included in the list, up from 91 last year, making it the table’s second most-represented country.