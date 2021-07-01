Assam Board Exam Results: The wait of thousands of Assam Board Class 10 and Class 12 students who were waiting for the Assam Board SEBA and AHSEC HS Evaluation criteria is finally over as the Assam state board has announced the Assam Board 10th and 12th Evaluation Criteria today. Also Read - Assam Board Results 2021: Evaluation Criteria For AHSEC 12th, SEBA 10th Expected Soon | Details Here

According to the Evaluation pattern released, the Assam Board class 10 students will be evaluated based on their performance in the class 9 exams which will constitute 40 percent of the marks while another 40 percent will be from class 10 exams and 20 percent marks will be from the school-based internal assessment.

For the Assam Board 12th students the 50 percent marks will be from the best of three from HSLC while 50 percent will be from internal evaluation in the non-practical subjects of Arts, Science, and Commerce streams.

According to reports from local media, the Assam Board 10th and 12th Evaluation criteria are yet to get approval from the Advocate General.