AHSEC Class 12 Results: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the AHSEC Class 12 Results on Thursday. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website – ahsec.nic.in.

Students can also download their Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate or HSSLC results from AHSEC website. Candidates are advised to be patient and keep their admit cards handy as the website may not load due to heavy internet traffic. They can check their scores again later.

Approximately, two lakh students from Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Studies appeared for the Assam HS Class 12 exam this year. Last year, a total of 2,42,954 students had appeared for the exam, out of which 1,70,531 students had cleared Class 12 with a 70.19 per cent overall pass percentage.

Here’s how to check your AHSEC 12th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AHSEC – ahsec.nic.in

Step 2: Enter the required details like roll number in the given space

Step 3: Click on Submit

Step 4: Your AHSEC scorecard will display on your screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference