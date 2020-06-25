AHSEC Class 12 Results: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the AHSEC Class 12 Results on Thursday. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website – ahsec.nic.in. This year, Abhinash Kalita from the Science stream has topped the Class 12 exam overall, securing 486 marks or 97.2 per cent. Also Read - Assam AHSEC Class 12 Results: Scores Declared at ahsec.nic.in, Here's How to Check

From Commerce, Krishna Mahesgwari has secured the highest score with 471 marks or 94.2 per cent, whereas the class toppers from Arts stream were Pubali Deka and Shraddha Bogohain, both of whom secured 481 marks or 96.2 per cent. Also Read - Lockdown in Assam: Complete Shutdown in 11 Wards of Guwahati From 9 PM Today, Allows Essential Services

In general, the Commerce stream has performed better and has the highest pass percentage with 88.18 per cent. The Science stream came at a close second with 88.06 per cent average score, followed by Arts with least pass percentage at 78.28 per cent. Also Read - Baghjan Oil Well: 'Leakage to be Capped by July 7,' Says PM Modi in Meeting With Assam CM Sonowal, NDMA

Approximately, two lakh students from Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Studies appeared for the Assam HS Class 12 exam this year.

Last year, a total of 2,42,954 students had appeared for the exam, out of which 1,70,531 students had cleared Class 12 with a 70.19 per cent overall pass percentage.

Students can download their Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate or HSSLC results by visiting the AHSEC website.

Here’s how to check your AHSEC 12th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AHSEC – ahsec.nic.in

Step 2: Enter the required details like roll number in the given space

Step 3: Click on Submit

Step 4: Your AHSEC scorecard will display on your screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference