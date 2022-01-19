Assam Class 12 Exam Routine 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council(AHSEC) on Wednesday released the timetable for the Higher Secondary (HS)or Class 12 Board Exam 2022 on its official website. According to the dates announced by the board, the Class 12 Board exams will begin from March 15, 2022, and will end on April 12, 2022. Meanwhile, the practical exam will begin from February 21, 2022, and will commence on March 10, 2022, at the school level. The exams will be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.Also Read - CSBC Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card 2021 Out on csbc.bih.nic.in | Details Inside

Assam Class 12 Routine 2022: Check Datesheet Here

Day and Date Morning Shift Evening shift Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 – English Thursday, 17 March, 2022 – Modern English Langauge Monday, 21 March, 2022 – Physics/Accountancy/Education Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 – Economics Friday, 25 March, 2022 – Chemistry/Business Studies/Political Science Sunday, 27 March, 2022 Advance Sanskrit Entrepreneurship programme Monday, 28 March, 2022 – Biology/Insurance/History Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 – Logic/ Philosophy Thursday, 31 March, 2022 Bihu Multimedia and Web Technology Saturday, 2 April, 2022 Swadesh Adhyayan Economics/Geography/Home Science Monday, 4 April, 2022 Fine Arts Anthropology/Sociology/Salesmanship Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 Music Computer Science & Applications Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 – IT/Retail Trade/Agriculture/ Friday, 8 April, 2022 Music Statistics Saturday, 9 April, 2022 – Advance Languages/Arabic/Persian Monday, 11 April, 2022 – Business Mathematics & Statistics/Geography Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 – Biotechnology

The Assam AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam 2022 has also been released on the official website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, ahsec.nic.in. The Assam AHSEC HS 12th Exam 2022 will be held in two shifts: the morning session will begin from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM, whereas the second shift will begin in the afternoon session from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.