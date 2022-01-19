Assam Class 12 Exam Routine 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council(AHSEC) on Wednesday released the timetable for the Higher Secondary (HS)or Class 12 Board Exam 2022 on its official website. According to the dates announced by the board, the Class 12 Board exams will begin from March 15, 2022, and will end on April 12, 2022. Meanwhile, the practical exam will begin from February 21, 2022, and will commence on March 10, 2022, at the school level. The exams will be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.Also Read - CSBC Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card 2021 Out on csbc.bih.nic.in | Details Inside

Assam Class 12 Routine 2022: Check Datesheet Here

Day and DateMorning ShiftEvening shift
Tuesday, 15 March, 2022English
Thursday, 17 March, 2022Modern English Langauge
Monday, 21 March, 2022Physics/Accountancy/Education
Wednesday, 23 March, 2022Economics
Friday, 25 March, 2022Chemistry/Business Studies/Political Science
Sunday, 27 March, 2022Advance SanskritEntrepreneurship programme
Monday, 28 March, 2022Biology/Insurance/History
Wednesday, 30 March, 2022Logic/ Philosophy
Thursday, 31 March, 2022BihuMultimedia and Web Technology
Saturday, 2 April, 2022Swadesh AdhyayanEconomics/Geography/Home Science
Monday, 4 April, 2022Fine ArtsAnthropology/Sociology/Salesmanship
Tuesday, 5 April, 2022MusicComputer Science & Applications
Wednesday, 6 April, 2022IT/Retail Trade/Agriculture/
Friday, 8 April, 2022MusicStatistics
Saturday, 9 April, 2022Advance Languages/Arabic/Persian
Monday, 11 April, 2022Business Mathematics & Statistics/Geography
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022Biotechnology

The Assam AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam 2022 has also been released on the official website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, ahsec.nic.in. The Assam AHSEC HS 12th Exam 2022 will be held in two shifts: the morning session will begin from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM, whereas the second shift will begin in the afternoon session from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.