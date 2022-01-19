Assam Class 12 Exam Routine 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council(AHSEC) on Wednesday released the timetable for the Higher Secondary (HS)or Class 12 Board Exam 2022 on its official website. According to the dates announced by the board, the Class 12 Board exams will begin from March 15, 2022, and will end on April 12, 2022. Meanwhile, the practical exam will begin from February 21, 2022, and will commence on March 10, 2022, at the school level. The exams will be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.Also Read - CSBC Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card 2021 Out on csbc.bih.nic.in | Details Inside
|Day and Date
|Morning Shift
|Evening shift
|Tuesday, 15 March, 2022
|–
|English
|Thursday, 17 March, 2022
|–
|Modern English Langauge
|Monday, 21 March, 2022
|–
|Physics/Accountancy/Education
|Wednesday, 23 March, 2022
|–
|Economics
|Friday, 25 March, 2022
|–
|Chemistry/Business Studies/Political Science
|Sunday, 27 March, 2022
|Advance Sanskrit
|Entrepreneurship programme
|Monday, 28 March, 2022
|–
|Biology/Insurance/History
|Wednesday, 30 March, 2022
|–
|Logic/ Philosophy
|Thursday, 31 March, 2022
|Bihu
|Multimedia and Web Technology
|Saturday, 2 April, 2022
|Swadesh Adhyayan
|Economics/Geography/Home Science
|Monday, 4 April, 2022
|Fine Arts
|Anthropology/Sociology/Salesmanship
|Tuesday, 5 April, 2022
|Music
|Computer Science & Applications
|Wednesday, 6 April, 2022
|–
|IT/Retail Trade/Agriculture/
|Friday, 8 April, 2022
|Music
|Statistics
|Saturday, 9 April, 2022
|–
|Advance Languages/Arabic/Persian
|Monday, 11 April, 2022
|–
|Business Mathematics & Statistics/Geography
|Tuesday, 12 April, 2022
|–
|Biotechnology
The Assam AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam 2022 has also been released on the official website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, ahsec.nic.in. The Assam AHSEC HS 12th Exam 2022 will be held in two shifts: the morning session will begin from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM, whereas the second shift will begin in the afternoon session from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.