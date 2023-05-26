Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12 Result AT ahsec.assam.gov.in Shortly; Date, Time, Link Here

ZEE Sites

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 LIVE: Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary examination can check their results on the board’s result website — ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresults.in.

Published: May 26, 2023 2:57 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 LIVE: The Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), Assam is all set to declare the Class 12 Higher Secondary Result 2023 tomorrow, May 27, 2023. The Board will announce the Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 tomorrow at 9:00 AM. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary examination can check their results on the board’s result website — ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresults.in. This year, the Assam board conducted the Class 12th examination from February 20 to March 20. Check here for Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 link, 12th result 2023 AHSEC toppers, 12th class result pass percentage, latest updates, and more.

Live Updates

  • 4:03 PM IST

    Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 LIVE: The Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), Assam will declare the Class 12 Higher Secondary Result 2023 on May 27, 2023.

  • 3:36 PM IST

    Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 LIVE: Assam Board HS Result 2023 Date And Time Announced

    “HS 2nd Year Result will be declared on 27-06-2022 @9am,” reads the statement on the website.

  • 3:27 PM IST

    Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 LIVE: How to Download Assam Board HS Result 2023?

    1. Visit the official website of the Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), Assam.

    2. Look for the result link.

    3. Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.

    4. Your Assam Board HS result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

    5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

  • 3:26 PM IST

    Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12 Passing Marks

    In order to pass the examination, a student needs to score a minimum of 30 percent marks in a subject and in aggregate.

  • 3:08 PM IST

    Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 LIVE: Official Websites to Check AHSEC Class 12 Result



    assam result.nic.in

    indiaresults

    assam results.nic.in 2023

