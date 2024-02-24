Home

Education

Assam APSC CCE Prelims Exam Schedule 2024 Released; General Studies-I Paper on March 18

Assam APSC CCE Prelims Exam Schedule 2024 Released; General Studies-I Paper on March 18

Assam Public Service Commission(APSC) will hold the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on March 18, 2024. The Assam APSC CCE General Studies-I paper will be held between 10:00 AM to

Assam APSC CCE 2024 Exam Date(OUT): Combined Competitive Prelims Exam on March 17

Assam Public Service Commission(APSC) will hold the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on March 18, 2024. The Assam APSC CCE General Studies-I paper will be held between 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.