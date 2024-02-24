Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam APSC CCE Prelims Exam Schedule 2024 Released; General Studies-I Paper on March 18

Assam APSC CCE Prelims Exam Schedule 2024 Released; General Studies-I Paper on March 18

Assam Public Service Commission(APSC) will hold the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on March 18, 2024. The Assam APSC CCE General Studies-I paper will be held between 10:00 AM to

Updated: February 24, 2024 10:42 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Assam APSC CCE Prelims Exam Schedule 2024 Released; General Studies-I Paper on March 18
Assam APSC CCE 2024 Exam Date(OUT): Combined Competitive Prelims Exam on March 17

Assam Public Service Commission(APSC) will hold the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on March 18, 2024. The Assam APSC CCE General Studies-I paper will be held between 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.