By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Assam APSC CCE Prelims Exam Schedule 2024 Released; General Studies-I Paper on March 18
Assam Public Service Commission(APSC) will hold the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on March 18, 2024. The Assam APSC CCE General Studies-I paper will be held between 10:00 AM to
Assam Public Service Commission(APSC) will hold the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 on March 18, 2024. The Assam APSC CCE General Studies-I paper will be held between 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.