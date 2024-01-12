Home

Education

Assam APSC Exam Calendar 2024(Released): Combined Competitive Prelims Exam in March

Assam APSC Exam Calendar 2024(Released): Combined Competitive Prelims Exam in March

Assam APSC Exam Calendar 2024: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the annual examination schedule for the year 2024. The exam calendar includes the name of the exam to be conducte

Assam APSC Exam Calendar 2024: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the annual examination schedule for the year 2024. The exam calendar includes the name of the exam to be conducted by APSC in the year 2024, the number of posts for which the exam is being conducted, the name of the department, and the month of the examination. The Combined Competitive Prelims Exam will be held in March.

Trending Now

According to the Assam APSC Exam Calendar 2024, the Commission will conduct the Cultural Development Officer under the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam in January. The Assistant Research Officer will be held in February. The Commission will conduct the Junior Engineer(Civil) for the fishery department in July/August. Check the exam calendar below:-

You may like to read

Assam APSC Exam Calendar 2024(Released): Check Date And Time

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.