New Delhi: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has decided to reduce the Course Curriculum of each and every subject approximately by 40 percent in comparison with Academic Session 2019 for the convenience of exams of the students of class 9 and 10 in the academic session 2021-2022.

Here is the notice issued by the board:

This is hereby notified for information of all concerned, in view of the Covid – 19 pandemic, the educational institutions had to be closed from the 3 week of April, 2021. During this period the schools had conducted online classes but most of the students could not attend due to various reasons. As such it has been noticed that there has been considerable Academic loss and it will be difficult for the students as well as the teachers to cover the course curriculum prescribed by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam for the Academic year 2021-2022.

Therefore the Board of Secondary Education, Assam has decided to reduce the Course Curriculum of each and every subject approximately by 40% in comparison with the Academic session 2019 for the convenience of Examination of the students of class IX and X in the academic session 2021-2022. The revised Course Curriculum will be provided in PDF to all Inspectors of Schools concerned which is to be circulated amongst all Heads of Schools, teachers and students of Class IX and X respectively. The revised syllabus will be also available in the SEBA website at www.sebaonline.org.

Further the syllabus is reduced only for the examination purpose for the academic session 2021-22 only and it is hereby requested to the teachers to teach the whole course if possible, so that students can have an adequate knowledge of their entire course content.