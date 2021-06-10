Assam board class 12 exam 2021: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) class 12 final examinations will be held in July-August, read a letter from the state board on Wednesday. The Class 12th exams were initially scheduled to be held on May 12 but got indefinitely postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter by AHSEC Controller of Examinations Pankaj Borthakur asked all the in-charges of examination centres across the state to scout for more venues to maintain COVID-19 protocols while holding the tests. Also Read - West Bengal Class 11 Exam News: Students to be PROMOTED to Class 12 by July 15 Amid Cancellation of Exams | LATEST UPDATE

“It is for your kind information that Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is going to conduct Higher Secondary Final Examinations, 21 in the month of July/August 2021,” he said.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu had on Tuesday had announced that the class 10 and 12 examinations under the state boards will take place and the Education Department will soon bring out an SOP in consultation with the Health Department for holding the tests in coming months.

The decision came after a detailed discussion with several student organisations on holding class 10 and 12 examinations in the backdrop of the cancellation of the examinations by central boards like CBSE in view of the pandemic.

“Thanks all for valuable inputs on HSLC and HS Exam. We are aware about all aspects including NEET and JEE, 2021. Decision will be taken soon taking into consideration all relevant issues,” he had tweeted after the meeting.

The High School Leaving Certificate examinations (HSLC) for class 10 under the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) were scheduled to commence from May 11 this year, but were postponed due to COVID-19.

(With agency inputs)