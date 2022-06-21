Assam Board Class 12 Result 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC is likely to announce the date for the declaration of the Assam Board Class 12 Result 2022. According to the latest update, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to announce the date soon.Also Read - Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to Announce Class 12 Result Anytime Soon @ahsec.assam.gov.in | BIG Updates For Students Here
The candidates who have appeared for the AHSEC Class 12 examination and now waiting for the results are asked bookmark this page and check it regularly for all the latest update. Soon after the formal announcement of the Assam Board Class 12 Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. ahsec.assam.gov.in.
The Assam Board Class 12 students must note that the authorities are yet to announce the date and time for the declaration of AHSEC 12th Result 2022. Based on media reports, the tentative date for the Assam HS 12th Result 2022 was set between June 20 to June 24, 2022.
As per local media reports, the state education minister, Dr Ranoj Pegu had stated in a press conference event that the Assam Higher Secondary Results for Class 12 would be declared on time for students to check.
Assam Board Class 12 Result 2022: Steps to check scores
- Go to the official website of the Assam Board – resultsassam.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on Assam Class 12th results 2022
- Enter your roll number and other details
- Your screen will reveal the Assam High School Result 2022
- Download and take a print of your result for future reference
Assam Board Class 12 Exam 2022: Key Details
- Assam students appeared for their AHSEC 12th Exams 2022 in the months of March and April.
- The Assam HS Exams 2022 began on March 15, 2022 and concluded on April 12, 2022.
- Nearly 2.5 lakh students have been estimated to have appeared for the Assam 12th Board Exams 2022.
- Students are advised to keep their admit cards and hall tickets ready with them as they will be needing their exam roll numbers to view their Assam 12th Result.