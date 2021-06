Assan Board Exams 2021: Assam government cancels High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) examinations, says State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. Also Read - Cancel Assam Board Exams Demand: Students Move Supreme Court Seeking Scrapping of Class X, XII Examinations

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Will Board Announce Evaluation Criteria Today? BIG Updates Students MUST Know

Also Read - Assam Board Exams 2021 For Class 10, 12 to Begin From July 15 But On This Condition | Details Here