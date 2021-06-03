Guwahati: Days after the CBSE, CISCE and several other state boards cancelled the Class 12 examinations in view of the ongoing pandemic, thousands of students who will be appearing for Class 10 (SEBA) and Class 12 (AHSEC) board examinations from Assam have demanded the cancellation of exams in the north-eastern state too. The demands of the students started coming in soon after the central government announced its decision of cancelling both the CBSE and ICSE exams. The students said that the “ongoing suspense and the delay” regarding the board exams looming over the students have brought them immense tension and also depression. Hence, the Assam government must take a decision at the earliest keeping the health of the students in their minds, said the students. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: PM Modi Makes A Surprise Move, Joins Session With Students; Interacts With Parents

Raising his demand, a student named Zabir Akhtar said, “Since many state boards have cancelled their class 12th board exams following the cancellation made by CBSE, now Assam State board too needs to welcome this decision. Recently, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma quoted that they are going to wait for the criteria of evaluation of CBSE. But we the students of Assam are very tensed and depressed by the ongoing suspense created due to the delay.” He added, “Now when students from other boards are preparing for their entrance exams, we are still stuck with the board’s decision as a result of which we are being pushed to backfoot. So we urge the government to get into a student-friendly decision as early as possible keeping into their minds the utmost priority of the health of the students in such pandemic times.” Also Read - West Bengal Board Exams: Press Meet Cancelled as Suspense Looms Over Dates of Class 10, Class 12 Exams

Another issue raised by the students of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) board was that there’s no process of internal assessment under this board’s education system. Speaking to India.com, a student named Krishanuj Sarma said, “The CBSE board has cancelled the exam for the safety of students, but our government cannot take any quick decision on the state board exam. Because we have no internal assessment and even numbers of Class 11. On what basis, will they give us marks?” Also Read - After CBSE, Gujarat, MP, Uttarakhand Cancel Class 12 Boards; Others States Likely To Take A Call Soon

Stressing on the cancellation of exams, another student Yuvraj Duarah said, ” I want the exam to be canceled for certain reasons, that are–

conducting physical exams can be super spreader, public transportation will play a role in spreading the virus, the uncertainty that’s been going on put’s mental pressure in students’ mind.”

Duarah further added, “Assam CM said that they will be waiting for the evaluation criteria from the CBSE but the panic and the unrest created has held to many serious conditions. Our state government is saying that there is no mechanism for evaluation. Assam Board does not have internal assessment-based results but that is the fault of the system, not the students for which we the students shouldn’t suffer.

There are States like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh that lack the same thing. And if they can put students’ health before offline exams, Assam can too. And it’s highly recommended that they just cut to the chase and come to a decision keeping in mind that health comes before exams.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the matter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that a decision on holding the class 12 board exams under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be taken after the CBSE announces modalities for marking the students. While addressing a press conference at the national capital, the Assam chief minister said a decision in this regard will be taken after consultation with all stakeholders as it is a question of a students’ future.

The Union government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents, and teachers must be put to an end.

We welcome the decision taken by the prime minister. We will wait till the CBSE announces the modalities for marking the students. We will have to take a practical decision as a guardian and take into consideration the students who aspire to pursue medical or engineering courses and what will be the admission criteria for them, he said.