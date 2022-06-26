Assam Board HS Result 2022 Latest Update: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is all set to declare Higher Secondary (HS) or Assam Class 12 final examination result 2022 tomorrow, June 27, at 9:00 AM. Once announced, students can download the AHSEC Class 12th Scorecard 2022 from the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Applications Begins For 24 Staff Car Driver Posts; Apply Before This Date

Earlier on Saturday(June 25), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his Twitter handle to confirm the date and time for Assam HS results. “Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes results,” the minister tweeted. Also Read - IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 Update: Vacancy Increased; Apply Before June 27| Check Deets Here

Assam HS Result 2022 Date and Time

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the date and time for Assam HS results. The results will be announced at 9:00 AM in a press meet to be held in Guwahati.

Sites to Check Assam Board HS Result 2022

ahsec.assam.gov.in resultsassam.nic.in results.assam.gov.in

Assam Board HS Result 2022: Step-by-step guide to Download Class 12 Scorecard

Visit the official website of the Assam Board – resultsassam.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Assam Class 12th results 2022 “

“ Enter the login credentials such as your roll number and other details.

Your Assam High School Result 2022 Marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download the AHSEC Class 12th Scorecard 2022 and take a print of your result for future reference.

Around 2.5 lakh students have appeared for the exam. This year, Assam 12th exams were held from March 15 to April 12, 2022. The board exams were held in two sessions — the first session was conducted from 9 AM to 12:00 noon. The second session was held from 1:30 PM and continued till 4:30. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 13 Posts Before July 14| Check Eligibility, Notification Here

Assam Board HS Result 2022: Check Last Year Pass Percentage

Last year, the pass percentage in HS Science was 99.06 per cent.

The pass percentage in Arts was 98.93 per cent

The pass percentage in Commerce was 99.57 per cent.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council.