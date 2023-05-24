Home

Assam Board HS Result 2023 Date: AHSEC Class 12 Result on May 27; Know How to Check Scores at ahsec.assam.gov.in

Assam SEBA HS Result 2023 Date: The Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), Assam will declare the Class 12 Higher Secondary Result 2023 on May 27, 2023. The students who appeared for the Higher Secondary examination will now be able to check their results on the board’s result website — ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresults.in. This year, the Assam board conducted the Class 12th examination from February 20 to March 20. The examination was held in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, while the second shift took place from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

Assam Board HS Result 2023: AHSEC Class 12 Result Date And Time Announced

“HS 2nd Year Result will be declared on 27-06-2022 @9am,” reads the statement on the website. Going by last year’s result statistics, the Assam AHSEC HS Result 2022 was declared on June 27. The pass percentage for the Assam board Class 12th arts stream stood at 83.48 percent.

Assam Board Result 2023: Class 12 HS Marksheet on May 27

All those students who have appeared for the examination will be able to download the soft copies of the mark sheets on May 27. The Board will issue the hard copies of the Assam HS digital mark sheet later. During the result announcement, a date will be announced for the distribution of hard copies of certificates and mark sheets.

Assam Board HS Result 2023: Official Websites to Check Result

assam result.nic.in

indiaresults

assam results.nic.in 2023

Assam Board HS Result 2023: Check Passing Marks

In order to pass the examination, a student needs to score a minimum of 30 percent marks in a subject and in aggregate. In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check and view your scorecard and mark sheet.

How to Download Assam Board HS Result 2023?

Visit the official website of the Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), Assam. Look for the result link. Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth. Your Assam Board HS result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference. After the results are declared, students are advised to collect their mark sheets and pass certificates from their respective schools. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Board.

