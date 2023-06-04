Assam Board HS Result 2023: AHSEC Class 12 Result Likely Tomorrow; How To Check Via Digilocker.

Home

Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: Media reports suggest that the Board is likely to announce the Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: The Higher Secondary Education Council, Assam(AHSEC) will declare the result for the Class 12 Higher Secondary examination anytime soon. Media reports suggest that the Board is likely to announce the Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 on Monday, June 5, 2023. The students can check the Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 on the official website — ahsec.assam.gov.in and . The students can check the scores using their roll number, and date of birth.

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023: How to Check Scores Online? 5 Steps Below

Go to the official website of the Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), Assam.

Look for the result link. The link will be available on the website’s homepage.

Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.

Your Assam Board HS result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download Assam Board AHSEC HS Class 12th result 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

Assam Board AHSEC HS Result 2023 – Tentative Date And Time

The Board has not yet confirmed any exact date and time for the announcement of the Assam Board Class 12 results. The students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in a subject and in the aggregate to clear the examination.

How to View Assam Board Class 12th result 2023 Via SMS?

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Type ASSAM12<roll number>.

Send the SMS to 56263.

The AHSEC 12th result 2023 will be sent to the mobile number.

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023: How to Check Scores Via Digilocker? 5 Steps Below Due to high traffic during the result hours, the official website may not load properly, as was the case in previous years. In this circumstance, students can try various methods such as Digilocker to check and view their results. First of all, Open the DigiLocker application on your mobile phone or any other device.

Now, log in using your username and password. If needed, complete the Aadhaar Number sync process on your Profile page.

Click on Assam under the ‘education’ tab.

Now, click on the result link.

Submit details and the mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference. Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023: Official Websites to Check 12th Result assam indiaresults assam 2023 ahsec.assam.gov.in resultsassam.nic.in This year, the Assam board conducted the Class 12th examination from February 20 to March 20. The examination was held in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, while the second shift took place from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. After the results are declared, students are advised to collect their mark sheets and pass certificates from their respective schools. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Board.

