  • Assam Board HS Result 2023 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12 Result Expected Today at ahsec.assam.gov.in; Direct Link Here
Assam Board HS Result 2023 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12 Result Expected Today at ahsec.assam.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The students can check the Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 on the official website — ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresults.in.

Published: June 5, 2023 7:57 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Assam Board HS Result 2023: AHSEC Class 12 Result Likely Tomorrow; How To Check Via Digilocker.

Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Higher Secondary Education Council, Assam(AHSEC) is expected to declare the result for the Class 12 Higher Secondary examination today, June 5, 2023. The students can check the Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 on the official website — ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresults.in. To access the  Assam AHSEC HS Scorecard2023, a student needs to enter his/her roll number, and date of birth. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 8:26 AM IST

    Assam Board HS Result 2023 LIVE: When was AHSEC Class 12 Exam Held?

    This year, the Assam board conducted the Class 12th examination from February 20 to March 20. The examination was held in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, while the second shift took place from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

  • 8:14 AM IST

    Assam Board HS Result 2023 LIVE: Official Websites to Check AHSEC Class 12 Result Online?

    assam result.nic.in

    indiaresults

    assam results.nic.in 2023

    ahsec.assam.gov.in

    resultsassam.nic.in

  • 8:13 AM IST

    Assam Board HS Result 2023 LIVE: How to Check AHSEC Class 12 Result Online?

    The students can check the Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 on the official website — ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresults.in.

  • 8:05 AM IST

    Assam Board HS Result 2023 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12 Result Expected Date And Time


    AHSEC Class 12 Result Expected Date And Time: June 5, 2023



