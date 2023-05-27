Home

Education

Assam Board HS Result 2023 Date: AHSEC Class 12 Result Not Today, Likely After May 31: Report

Assam Board HS Result 2023 Date: AHSEC Class 12 Result Not Today, Likely After May 31: Report

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 Date And Time: The Higher Secondary Education Council, Assam also known as (AHSEC) is all set to announce the Class 12 Higher Secondary Result 2023 soon. To recall our reade

Assam Board HS Result 2023: AHSEC Class 12 Result Date And Time Announced

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 Date And Time: The Higher Secondary Education Council, Assam also known as (AHSEC) is all set to announce the Class 12 Higher Secondary Result 2023 soon. To recall our readers, Assam AHSEC HS Class 12 Result was scheduled to be declared today, May 27, 2023. However, Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 will not be declared today. Confirming the news, a board official told Careers360 that the HS 12th result Assam board will not be declared before May 31. All those students who appeared for the Higher Secondary examination can check their results on the board’s result website — ahsec.assam.gov.in and .

Till now, AHSEC has not yet confirmed the exact date and time for the announcement of the Assam Board Class 12 results. This year, the Assam board conducted the Class 12th examination from February 20 to March 20. The examination was held in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, while the second shift took place from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

You may like to read

If you want to access the Assam AHSEC HS Class 12 mark sheet, then you must enter his/her roll number and other requested information.

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 Official Websites

To check your Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023, students must check these websites.

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in.

assam

indiaresults

assam 2023

Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2023 Tentative Dates

The Assam AHSEC HS Class 12 Result 2023 will not be declared before May 31, 2023.

will not be declared before May 31, 2023. However, the above-mentioned date is tentative. Candidates must track the official website for the exact result date and time.

How to View Assam Board Class 12th result 2023?

Visit the official website of the Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), Assam.

Look for the result link.

Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.

Your Assam Board HS result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

How to View Assam Board Class 12th result 2023 Via SMS?

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Type ASSAM12<roll number>.

Send the SMS to 56263.

The AHSEC 12th result 2023 will be sent to the mobile number.

Details on Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023?

Name of the Student

Registration Number

Roll Number

District

Marks obtained in theory

Marks secured in practical subjects

Stream of the student

CGPA

Result Status

Subjects in which a student have appeared/ opted for the exams

Total Marks obtained

Category of Student

Grade

After the results are declared, students are advised to collect their mark sheets and pass certificates from their respective schools. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Board. Check out this space for the latest updates on board results.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES