Assam Board HS Result 2023 Update: Board Likely To Announce AHSEC Class 12 Result 2023 By This Date

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) on Monday announced the Class 10 or High School Leavng Certificate (HSLC) 2023 board exams results.

Assam Board HS Result 2023: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) on Monday announced the Class 10 or High School Leavng Certificate (HSLC) 2023 board exams results. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result at the official websites – sebaonline.org and resultassam.nic.in.

This year the exams were held from March 3 to March 20 in two shifts. The exams in the morning shift was conducted from 9 am till 12 pm and the evening shift exams were conducted from 1:30 pm till 4:30 pm.

The practical exams took place on February 24 and February 25. More than 4,22,174 students had registered for the 2023 HSLC examinations. The evening shift exams were conducted on March 10 and March 14.

Soon after the announcement of the Assam Board HSLC result 2023, reports of HS Result 2023 declaration also started surfacing on social media. Calling the reports fake, the Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu took to Twitter and wrote, “There is a fake news in circulation that HS Final Exam results will be given today. Don’t heed to such fake news.”

There is a fake news in circulation that HS Final Exam results will be given today. Don’t heed to such fake news. — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) May 22, 2023

The Assam board is likely to announce the Assam Board HS Result 2023 by the end of this week. However, the candidates must note that there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

Assam Board HS Result 2023: Steps to check scores

Visit the official websites – sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link ‘HS result’

You will be redirected to a new page

Log in using the registration number

Result will appear, download it, and take a printout for further reference

Assam Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 20 to March 20. The result is expected to be released later this week. Once released, students will be able to check result at the official website — ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in.

