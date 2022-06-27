Assam Board HS Result LIVE: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is all set to declare the Assam HS result 2022 (Class 12 board exams) on Monday (June 27). Over two lakh students are awaiting the Assam HS result 2022 and it will be announced today at 9 am. To announce the Assam HS result 2022, AHSEC will hold a press conference and announce result data and stream-wise pass percentage. Along with the Assam HS result 2022, AHSEC will also announce the names of Assam HS toppers in Science, Arts, and Commerce streams in the result press conference. Once results are announced, students can go to resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, assam.resut.in, and board website ahsec.assam.gov.in to check their scores using roll number.Also Read - Assam Board HS Result 2022: AHSEC to Declare Class 12th Result Tomorrow; Check Steps to Scorecard

All students expecting their results can get them online on June 27 and after that, they can collect physical copies of their marks sheets and pass certificates from schools/colleges. The HS result 2022 Assam board will be made available at 16 official and unofficial websites, including ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.in and the Assam Board 12th result 2022 mobile app.

Follow LIVE Updates on Assam Board HS Result Announcement Here: