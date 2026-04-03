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Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2026 Date: SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result link soon at sebaonline.org; check tentative dates

Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2026 Date: SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result link soon at sebaonline.org; check tentative dates

Assam Board HSLC Result will be announced soon.

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Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2026 expected date: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is all set to declare the Assam HSLC Result 2026 anytime soon. Meanwhile, several rumours are going viral regarding the Assam Board HSLC Result date and time. Several media reports suggest that the SEBA Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2026 is likely to be announced on April 10. However, no official date and time regarding the declaration of the SEBA Assam Class 10th Result 2026 has been announced yet.

Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2026 Date: SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result soon at sebaonline.org; check tentative dates

Students who have appeared for the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination can download the Assam Board HSLC Result 2026 at sebaonline.org, https://site.sebaonline.org/results/, and https://site.sebaonline.org/.

The board has not yet announced the official date and time of the Assam HSLC 10th result. Media reports indicate that the SEBA 10th result is likely to be announced on April 10. This year, the board conducted the Assam HSLC Examination 2026 from February 10 to February 27, 2026. Along with the results, the board will display the overall pass percentage, topper lists and gender-wise pass percentage. In this article, we will discuss the step-by-step guide to download the Assam HSLC result. Follow the steps given below.

Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2026 Date: How to check SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result soon at sebaonline.org

Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam at sebaonline.org. Look for the result link Or Click on the link,” HSLC Examination Results 2026.” Enter the required credentials, including roll numbers and dates of birth. Your Assam SEBA HSLC Board result 2026 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Assam HSLC Result will also be announced via Digilocker. The examination was held in two shifts. The morning shift was held from 9:00 AM to 12: 00 noon, and the second shift will commence from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Usually, the results are announced via a press conference. In 2025, the results were declared on April 11.

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