Assam Board HSLC Result 2023 LIVE: SEBA Likely To Announce Class 10 Results By This Date at results.sebaonline.org

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is likely to announce the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Result 2023 soon.

Assam HSLC Result 2023: SEBA Class 10 Result To Be Out Soon at sebaonline.org; How To Check

Assam Board HSLC Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is likely to announce the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Result 2023 soon. According to the reports, SEBA is expected to release the Assam 10th Result in the last week of May. It is important to note that there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. results.sebaonline.org and sebaonline.org.

The Class 10th exam was conducted by the Assam Board from March 3 to April 1 this year. The candidates who have appeared for the examination must note that to access their Class 10 Result 2023, students will need to provide their roll number as mentioned on their admit card and other details. After the results are declared, students are advised to collect their mark sheets and pass certificates from their respective schools.

After the release of the SEBA HSLC result 2023, the admission process for Class 11 and other programs will commence shortly.

ASSAM BOARD 10TH RESULT 2023: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the results:

Step 1: Go to SEBA’s official website at sebaonline.org.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Assam HSLC 10th result 2023’ link, when it releases.

]Step 3: On the new window, enter the roll number and other required details. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The Assam Board HSLC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: View the result and download it.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future reference.

It is worth noting that during the SEBA Class 10th Examination, the English and General Science question paper had been leaked, and as a result, SEBA and the Assam Government decided to conduct a re-exam for these subjects.

The Assam Board is yet to declare the Class 12 board examination result as well. The Assam Class 12 exam was conducted between February 20 and March 20. This year, more than 8 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their results.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.