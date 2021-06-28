Guwahati: The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government is likely to announce the evaluation criteria for the Assam Board Exams Results 2021. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC will release the evaluation criteria for the class 12 and SEBA class 10. To recall, the Assam government had earlier announced the Assam Board class 10 and class 12 examinations due to the COVID pandemic. Also Read - Assam Exempts Mandatory COVID Test For Those Fully Vaccinated Entering State

To decide the alternative evaluation criteria, the Assam government formed two committees. According to the reports, these committees had already submitted their reports last week in the wake of the cancellation of High School Leaving Certification (HSLC, or Class 10) and Higher Secondary (HS, or Class 12) exams.

According to a Times Now report, Dr Alok Buragohain headed the committee for Class 10 results. The committee recommended that the marks of Class 9 and pre-board examinations of the students should be considered to declare the results of the cancelled Class 10 exams. Dr Alok Buragohain is a former Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University and Academic Chairperson of Royal Global University.

However, Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University Vice Chancellor Professor Dipak Kumar Sharma, headed the committee for class 12 results. The candidates must note that there is no clarity on what exactly the committee has proposed.