Assam HSLC Time Table 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Tuesday released the time table for class 10th board exam on the official website sebaonline.org. All those who would be appearing for the exam can access the timetable on the aforementioned website.

The exam will begin on February 10 and will conclude on February 29, 2020.

All the papers will be held in the morning shift (from 9:00 AM till 12:00 PM) except for Fine Art, and NSQF papers.

The Fine Art and NSQF exam will be held in the afternoon shift starting – 1:30 PM and ending at 4:30 PM.

Here’s the Assam HSLC Time Table 2020:

February 10, 2020 – English

February 11, 2020 – Music (E), Dance (E), Garment Designing (E)

February 12, 2020 – Manipuri (E), Bodo (E), Santhali (E), Bengali (E)

February 13, 2020 – Advanced Mathematics (E), Sanskrit (E), Geography (E), History (E), Home Science (E), Nepali (E), Computer Science (E), Arabic (E), Persian (E)

February 14, 2020 – Hindi (E), Arabic Literature

February 15, 2020 – Assamese (E)

February 17, 2020 – Social Science

February 20, 2020 – Fish & Aquaid, Weaving & Textile Design (E)

February 22, 2020 – General Science

February 25, 2020 – General Mathematics

February 28, 2020 – MIL / English (IL)

February 29, 2020 – Wood Craft (E), Retail Trade NSQF (E), IT/ITeS NSQF (E), Private Security NSQF (E), Health Care NSQF (E), Agriculture & Horticulture NSQF (E), Tourism & Hospitality NSQF (E)

Students must note that practical examinations would be conducted on January 21 and January 22, 2020.