Assam CEE 2022 Registration: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) on Tuesday began the application process for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination, or CEE Assam 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the University, astu.ac.in. It is to be noted that the application process will end on May 31. The CEE-2022 examination will be held on July 3rd, 2022. The examination will begin from 11:00 AM and will continue till 2:00 PM. For more details, candidates can also refer to the Prospectus(shared below).

Assam CEE 2022 Registration: Important Dates

Opening date of online applications: 10th May, 2022

Last Date for online submission of Applications: 31st May, 2022

Issue of Admit cards online: will be available from 15 days before and upto the date of examination.

CEE-2022 examination date: 3rd July, 2022 (Sunday)

Examination Timing: 11:00AM-02:00 P.M.

Declaration of results: within10 days of conduct of examination

Assam CEE 2022 Registration: Age Limit, Application Fee

The Candidate must not be above 21 years or below 17 years of age as of 1st August, 2022. Candidates will have to pay Rs 850 as an application fee. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and the direct link to fill the application form

Step by step guide to complete the Assam CEE 2022 Registration

Go to the official website of Assam Science and Technology University at astu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on “CEE-2022 Online Application Form”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

New candidates need to register first by clicking on the ” New Candidate Registration ” option.

” option. Now enter the registration details such as name, email id, mobile number, password, and captcha code.

After the registration process is complete, log in again by providing the details.

Complete the online application form.

Candidates need to upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Pay the requisite examination fee for the application form.

After completing successful payment, the candidate can print their application form for future reference.

Save, Download and take a printout of the Assam CEE 2022 application form.

One can click on the link given below to apply online.