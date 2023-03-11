Home

Assam CEE Registration 2023 Begins on March 14; Know How to Fill Application Form

Assam CEE Registration 2023: Eligible candidates can fill up the Assam CEE Application form 2023 by visiting the official website of the university at astu.ac.in.

Assam CEE Registration 2023: The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) Guwahati will begin the registration process for the Combined Entrance Examination(CEE) on March 14, 2023. Eligible candidates can fill up the Assam CEE Application form 2023 by visiting the official website of the university at astu.ac.in. The examination will be conducted for admission into 1st semester of B.tech programmes in the Engineering Colleges of Assam, for the academic session 2203-24. Check important dates, the official website, and other details here.

Assam CEE Registration Official Website

Assam CEE Registration 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Name of the Events Check Important Dates Here Opening of Online application submission portal March 14, 2023 Last date for submission of online applications April 3, 2023 Issue of online admit card Will be available from 15 days before and up to commencement of exams Date of Examination May 28, 2023 Exam timings 11 AM to 2 PM Declaration of results Within 10 days of conduct of exams

How to Fill Assam CEE Application Form 2023?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form. Follow step by step guide here.

Visit the official website of Assam Science and Technology University at astu.ac.in.

On the available homepage, Click on the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Assam CEE Examination Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 1000 as an examination fee.

Assam CEE Registration 2023 Notice – Direct Link

Assam CEE Exam Date

This year, Assam CEE will be conducted on May 28, 2023. The examiantion will be conducted from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The examination will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The Math, Physics, and Chemistry papers will have 40 questions each. Four marks will be awarded for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. For any other relevant information, students may refer to the Information Brochure, uploaded in the website.

