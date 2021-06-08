Guwahati: As thousands of students are running social media campaign to cancel the Class 10 and 12 board exams, the Assam government on Tuesday announced that the Assam board exams 2021 will be held this year. The decision was announced after the stated education ministry held a crucial meet with all stakeholders including student unions and teachers to take a call on the issue. Giving further details, Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said that a standard operating procedure (SOP) on holding the exams will be announced after a meeting with all the stakeholders. However, he asked the students to continue their studies. Also Read - Assam Board Exams 2021: AHSEC Students Demand Cancellation of Class 12 Exams

He stated that his suggestion to the students would be to continue their studies and the state will come to a decision after meeting with all the stakeholders on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Continuing their protest, the students on Sunday flooded Twitter with over 1 million tweets seeking cancellation of the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) exams. On Twitter, the students complained that the uncertainty over the state exams has been exhausting for them even after the CBSE cancelled Class 10 and 12 board exams.

On Monday, Ranoj Pegu had hinted at holding the High School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary exams that had been delayed due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the state.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the state government should make a decision over holding exams only after the CBSE shares its modalities on assessing students.

4: 55PM: Giving further details, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu said that the examination process will get over by August 15.

4: 45 PM: The Assam government announced that the High School Leaving Certification Examination (HSLC or Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations in the state will be held.

4: 35 PM: Giving further details, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu said that the students will be given the choice of papers and they would not have to appear for all papers.

4: 30 PM: The education minister also stated that all exam invigilators and staff members will be vaccinated.

4: 25PM: On Monday, Assam reported 3,803 new COVID-19 cases and 37 fresh fatalities with the caseload rising to 4,38,746, National Health Mission bulletin said. The death toll in the state increased to 3,695 while the number of active cases currently is 48,672.

4:15 PM: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier had aid that the class 12 exams conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will be cancelled and a decision in this regard will be taken after consultation with all stakeholders as it is a question of a students’ future.

The education minister had also stated that the state has identified enough exam centres that are outside the flood-prone zones where exams can be held seamlessly.