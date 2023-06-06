Home

Assam Class 10 Board Exam To Be Discontinued From Next Year: Check New Plan For Students

Assam Board Exams Latest News: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Saram said the Class 10 examination will no longer continue to get prominence like it enjoyed when it was conducted as a board exam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said Class 10 boards will now be a school-level exam.

SEBA Assam Class 10 Board Exam Latest News: Assam Class 10 board exam will be discontinued from next year, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced. He said that the Class 10 boards will now be a school-level exam.

“Matric will be like a class exam from now onwards and will not be a separate examination called matric and will be conducted by the respective schools or Academic Councils (district level internal exam boards),” Sarma told media persons.

Giving details, the chief minister said the Class 10 examination will no longer continue to get prominence like it enjoyed when it was conducted as a board exam. Sarma said the decision has been taken as mandated in the National Education Policy, 2020.

Saying that students will appear for the board exam only in Class 12, he said though the pass and fail system will be there in the Class 10 exam, students won’t be required to take new admission in Class 11.

He further added Assam will also get a new educational board constituted soon.

The Class 10 state board exam is being conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam (Seba) and the Class 12 state board exam was being conducted by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

The chief minister further added that Seba and AHSEC will also be merged soon and assured that none of the employees of the two-state education boards will lose their jobs due to the merger.

The Assam board earlier in the day declared the Higher Secondary or Class 12th final exam results 2023 and the students can check their score on official websites at resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage for boys was recorded at 66.94 per cent, while girls have performed better with a pass percentage of 72.92 percent.

