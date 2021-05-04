Assam Class 10 Exam 2021 Dates: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) postponed the Class 10 HSLC exams in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the country. The postponement was announced by SEBA chairman RC Jain on Tuesday. He said that new dates for the Class 10 exams will be announced soon. Also Read - HP Class 10, Class 12, Under Graduate Examinations Postponed | Check HPBOSE Board Exam Details Here

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams in Assam were scheduled to be conducted between May 11 and June 1. The theory papers were to be conducted in offline mode. The results for the Class 10 as well as Class 12 exams were to be declared between July 7 and July 30.

Earlier, state Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that a final decision would be taken by May 4 or 5. Schools have already been closed in several districts of Assam due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. “This includes Kamrup (Metro), Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Jorhat, Tinsukia, Cachar and Sonitpur districts. We have authorised the deputy commissioners to close the LP schools as and when they find more than 100 active cases in their district,” Sarma had said.