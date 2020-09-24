New Delhi: The Assam government has dropped lessons on Jawaharlal Nehru, the Mandal Commission report, Gujarat riots 2002 and writings on caste and marginalisation from the Class 12 state board syllabus. The 30 per cent reduction in the syllabus is to ease burden on students who are struggling academically owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Indian Express reported on Thursday. Also Read - Over 14 Lakh COVID Tests in India in Last 24 Hours, Nearly 7 Crore Tests Done Till Date: Health Ministry

The list of topics dropped from the syllabus has also been uploaded on official website of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The report by IE stated that the decision to drop these topics were made by teachers as well as experts.

"It is well known to all that due to Pandemic Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) students of our state (have) already lost valued academic time. After the CBSE decided to reduce the volume of the course for class XI & XII, the AHSEC was seriously deliberating upon the issue," Secretary of the AHSEC Manoranjan Kakati said in the official note.

“The main objective is to reduce the exam stress of the students of the session 2020-21, due to this pandemic situation and to prevent learning gaps.”

Few of the removed sections from political science segment include- ‘First three general elections; Nehru’s approach to nation-building; Famine and suspension of five-year plans; Nehru’s foreign policy; Political succession after Nehru; Politics of Garibi Hatao; Navnirman movement in Gujarat; Punjab crisis and the anti-Sikh riots of 1984; Implementation of Mandal Commission report; UF and NDA governments; Elections 2004 and UPA government; Ayodhya dispute; and Gujarat riots’.

History syllabus has also been reduced. Now, students don’t have to read ‘Kinship, Caste and Class’ section.