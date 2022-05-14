Guwahati: Around 23,000 youths on Saturday received their appointment letters for jobs in various departments of the Assam government as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his administration was moving towards achieving the poll promise of providing one lakh government jobs.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 3614 Posts Extended; Apply Online at ongcindia.com

Addressing the new recruits at the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters, Sarma said that with these 22,958 fresh recruitments in 11 departments, his administration has provided government jobs to around 28,000 youths in the last one year.

Of the 22,598 new recruits, the highest were in the education department (11,063), followed by home (8,867) and health (2,419). "After the COVID-19 situation improved, we appointed 4,700 youths in the education department in September last year," he said.

The chief minister said another batch of 7,000-8,000 youths will be recruited by July 15, while written examinations for recruitment for another 26,000 posts will be held by July end. He claimed that the recruitment process has been totally fair and transparent and nobody has paid any bribe to anyone.

”People must have faith and trust in the process. I have urged my cabinet colleagues, officials and government employees to ensure a fair and transparent selection process,” he said. The chief minister urged the new recruits not to take the path of “extra income” as the government has zero tolerance for corruption.

”We are on a mission to transform Assam into a top-performing state. We shall count on your support to serve people with sincerity and dedication. I am confident that the enthusiasm of the new recruits will infuse new dynamism into the entire administrative machinery,” Sarma said.

He also urged the new recruits to take care of their parents as they have come this far due to sacrifices made by their parents. ”The state government has already enacted a law in this regard but everyone must take care of parents by their own free will and not by the compulsion of law,” he added.