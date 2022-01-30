Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020: Assam Public Service Commission has released an important notice regarding the Combined Competitive Main Exam schedule. According to the official notice, the Combined Competitive Main Exam will be held on February 21, 22, 23, and February 27, 2022. Eligible and interested candidates appearing for the main examination can download the new exam schedule from the official website of APSC on apsc.nic.in.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Check Important Dates Here

The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift will begin at 9:00 am and will end at 12:00 noon. The second shift will be conducted from 1.30 PM to 4:30 PM.

How to Download Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 Schedule

Visit the official website of Assam Public Service Commission, apsc.nic.in.

Click on the notification that reads, ”Notification regarding the programme for Combined Competitive(Mains) Examination 2020.

A new PDF will appear on the screen where candidates can check the exam schedule.

Save, Download and take a printout of the Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 Schedule for future reference.

Here’s the Direct Link to Download the Official Notice

The list of candidates along with roll numbers and e-admission certificates will be uploaded by February 2, 2022, and February 14, 2022, respectively on the Commission’s official site www. apsc.nic.in. No e-admit card will be sent to the candidates separately by post. If needed, candidates can e-mail their queries to the mail id cceapsc@gmail.com from February 15 to 20, 2022.