Guwahati: The offline classes for the final year students of class 12, undergraduate, and post-graduate courses in general and technical institutes have resumed in Assam from Monday (September 6). However, students who are vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus are allowed to attend physical classes. The government and the other private educational institutions were closed from mid-April in view of the deadly second wave of the coronavirus.

"The classes have to be conducted in strict adherence to the SOP (standard operating procedure) issued by our department, which was framed on the basis of the guidelines of the health department for reopening of classes," Pegu told reporters. He added that it is the health department's prerogative to allow the opening of physical classes, depending on the COVID-19 situation. On reopening of lower classes, Pegu said nothing has been decided yet and a close watch is being kept on the situation.

Guidelines Under the SOP

According to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the education department earlier, only students aged above 18 years, who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to resume physical classes. The Teaching, as well as non-teaching staff, have been advised to be fully vaccinated before attending duties.

Hostel facilities will open for only those students whose physical classes have resumed but all boarders will have to be vaccinated.

Online mode of teaching will continue for students who prefer not to attend physical classes as attendance in physical classes is not mandatory.

Other guidelines like COVID appropriate behaviour(CAB) and regular sanitation of premises have also been included in the SOP. As per a bulletin issued in the National Health Mission on Sunday evening, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 4,999. Altogether 5,91,980 coronavirus cases have been detected in the state so far. The recovery rate is 97.97 per cent while the death rate stands at 0.96 per cent.

(With Inputs from PTI)