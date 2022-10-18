Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Assam Board of Secondary Education will declare the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 3 and 4 posts today, October 18. The result will be declared on the official official SEBA Assam website – https://sebaonline.org/. “I am happy to inform that “Assam State Level Recruitment Commission for Class- IV posts” is announcing its result for the written test on 18th October 2022. I hope this transparent process, will provide the youth of Assam an opportunity to serve the state,” state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tweeted on October 17. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.Also Read - Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 For Grade 4 Posts on Oct 18; Know How to Check at sebaonline.org

ASSAM DIRECT RECRUITMENT RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES