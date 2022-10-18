Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Assam Board of Secondary Education will declare the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 3 and 4 posts today, October 18. The result will be declared on the official official SEBA Assam website – https://sebaonline.org/. “I am happy to inform that “Assam State Level Recruitment Commission for Class- IV posts” is announcing its result for the written test on 18th October 2022. I hope this transparent process, will provide the youth of Assam an opportunity to serve the state,” state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tweeted on October 17. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.Also Read - Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 For Grade 4 Posts on Oct 18; Know How to Check at sebaonline.org

ASSAM DIRECT RECRUITMENT RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES

Live Updates

  • 10:47 AM IST

    Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 LIVE: Vacancies available

    There are total 26,442 vacancies under this recruitment drive out of which 13,300 for grade 3 posts and 13,341 for grade 4 post

  • 10:17 AM IST

  • 10:00 AM IST

    Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 LIVE: Where to check Assam Direct Recruitment grade 4 results

    Once declared, candidates who took the examination, will be able to check and download their Assam Grade 4 Recruitment results on the official SEBA website – sebaonline.org.

  • 9:59 AM IST

  • 9:54 AM IST

    Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022 to be DECLARED TODAY, confirms Assam CM

  • 9:52 AM IST

    Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 LIVE: SEBA Official website sebaonline.org not opening

    The official website for Assam SLRC grade 4 result, sebaonline.org, is not responding. Candidates can check all the latest updates here.

  • 9:50 AM IST

    Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 LIVE: SEBA conducted Exam for Grade 4 on August 28

    SEBA conducted the Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Exam for Grade 4 on August 28, 2022 on behalf of SLRC. Through Grade 4 Recruitment, SLRC aims to fill in 13,341 vacancies in the organisation. The Grade 4 result will be released today for candidates.

  • 9:46 AM IST

    Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 LIVE: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s tweet on SLRC result

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “I am happy to inform that “Assam State Level Recruitment Commission for Class- IV posts” is announcing its result for the written test on 18th October 2022. I hope this transparent process, will provide the youth of Assam an opportunity to serve the state.”

  • 9:44 AM IST

    Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022: Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022 to be DECLARED TODAY, likely at 10 AM

  • 9:43 AM IST

    Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 LIVE: SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022, Steps to check result

    1. Visit the official website- sebaonline.org

    2. On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022

    3. Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in

    4. Download your Assam Grade 3 and 4 result and take a printout for future reference