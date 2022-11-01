Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Tentative Dates: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare Assam direct recruitment result 2022 for grade III posts anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the Assam SLRC Grade 3 result 2022 by logging into the official website of the Board at sebaonline.org. SEBA has already declared the results for class IV posts on October 18, 2022.Also Read - ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply For 293 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in Till Nov 30. Deets Inside

This year, the Assam Direct Recruitment examination for Grade 3 posts was conducted on August 7, 2022. Through this recruitment examination, a total of 26, 442 vacant posts will be filled. As per reports, a total of 13,300 vacancies will be filled for grade 3 posts and 13,341 are for grade 4 posts.

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 For Grade 3 Posts: Tentative Dates

Name of the Exam Check Important Dates/Tentative Dates Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Result 2022 —– Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Result 2022 Time —– Official Website sebaonline.org

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO DOWNLOAD ASSAM DIRECT RECRUITMENT RESULT 2022 For Grade 3 Posts?