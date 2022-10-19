Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Tentative Dates: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare Assam direct recruitment result 2022 for grade III posts anytime soon. All those candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can check and download the Assam SLRC Grade 3 result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Board at sebaonline.org. The Board has already declared the results for class IV posts on October 18, 2022.Also Read - Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins at cetcell.net.in; Check Top Medical Colleges Here

This year, the Assam Direct Recruitment examination for Grade 3 posts was conducted on August 7, 2022. Meanwhile, the examination for Grade 4 was held on August 21. Through this recruitment examination, a total of 26, 442 vacant posts will be filled. As per reports, a total of 13,300 vacancies will be filled for grade 3 posts and 13,341 are for grade 4 posts.

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 For Grade 3 Posts: All You Need to Know

Name of the Exam Check Important Dates/Tentative Dates Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Result 2022 — Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Result 2022 Time — Official Website sebaonline.org

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO DOWNLOAD ASSAM DIRECT RECRUITMENT RESULT 2022 For Grade 3 Posts?