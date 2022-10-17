Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare Assam direct recruitment result 2022 for grade III and IV posts anytime soon. According to the latest updates, SEBA will declare the Assam direct recruitment results for class IV posts on October 18, 2022. Candidates can download the Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Board at sebaonline.org.Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2022: Register For 55 Non-Executives Posts at aai.aero Till Nov 14. Read Details Here
As per the news report, the Assam Direct Recruitment exam was held for Grade 3 on August 7, 2022. The exam for Grade 4 was held on August 21, 2022. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter, "I am happy to inform that "Assam State Level Recruitment Commission for Class- IV posts" is announcing its result for the written test on 18th October 2022. I hope this transparent process, will provide the youth of Assam an opportunity to serve the state."
Also Read - Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins at cgdme.co.in; Check Fee, Direct Link Here
Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Date
|Name of the Exam
| Check Important Dates/Tentative Dates
|Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Result 2022
|—
|SEBA Grade 4 Direct Recruitment Results 2022
|October 18, 2022
|Time of Results
|To be announced later
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check the result.
How to check Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 For Grade 3, 4 Posts?
- Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam at sebaonline.org
- On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Download Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022.”
- Enter the login credentials such as registration number, and date of birth. Now click on the log-in option.
- The Assam Grade 3 and 4 result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check your scores and take a point out of it for future reference.
As per media reports, over 8 lakh candidates got themselves registered for the exam this year. Meanwhile, over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the SEBA website sebaonline.org for the latest updates on the exam.