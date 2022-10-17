Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare Assam direct recruitment result 2022 for grade III and IV posts anytime soon. According to the latest updates, SEBA will declare the Assam direct recruitment results for class IV posts on October 18, 2022. Candidates can download the Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Board at sebaonline.org.Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2022: Register For 55 Non-Executives Posts at aai.aero Till Nov 14. Read Details Here

As per the news report, the Assam Direct Recruitment exam was held for Grade 3 on August 7, 2022. The exam for Grade 4 was held on August 21, 2022. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter, “I am happy to inform that “Assam State Level Recruitment Commission for Class- IV posts” is announcing its result for the written test on 18th October 2022. I hope this transparent process, will provide the youth of Assam an opportunity to serve the state.” Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 52 Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Pay Scale, Application Link Here

I am happy to inform that “Assam State Level Recruitment Commission for Class- IV posts” is announcing its result for the written test on 18th October 2022. I hope this transparent process, will provide the youth of Assam an opportunity to serve the state — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 17, 2022

Also Read - Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins at cgdme.co.in; Check Fee, Direct Link Here

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Date

Name of the Exam Check Important Dates/Tentative Dates Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Result 2022 — SEBA Grade 4 Direct Recruitment Results 2022 October 18, 2022 Time of Results To be announced later

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check the result.

How to check Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 For Grade 3, 4 Posts?