Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Latest News: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare Assam direct recruitment results 2022 for grade III and IV posts anytime soon. Till now, the officials have not released any date or time for the declaration of the result. Eligible candidates can check and download the Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022 by visiting the official website of the Board at sebaonline.org. As per media reports, over 8 lakh candidates got themselves registered for the exam this year. Meanwhile, over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.
Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Check Tentative date Here
|Name of the Event
| Check Important Dates(Tentative) Here
|Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Result 2022
|To be announced soon
|SEBA Grade 4 Direct Recruitment Results 2022
|To be announced soon
|Time of Results
|To be announced soon
Step-by-Step Guide to Check Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 For Grade 3, 4 Posts?

- Go to the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam at sebaonline.org
- Click on the link that reads, “Download Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022,” available on the home page.
- Enter the login credentials such as registration number, and date of birth. Now click on the log-in option.
- The Assam Grade 3 and 4 result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check your scores and take a point out of it for future reference.
The Assam Direct Recruitment exam was held for Grade 3 on August 7, 2022. The exam for Grade 4 was held on August 21, 2022. Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the SEBA website sebaonline.org for the latest updates on the exam.