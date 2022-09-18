Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare Assam direct recruitment results 2022 for grade III and IV posts anytime soon. As per several media reports, SEBA is expected to declare the Assam direct recruitment results today, September 18, 2022. However, the officials have not shared any date or time for the declaration of the result. Once announced, eligible candidates can download the Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022 by visiting the official website of the Board at sebaonline.org.Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Subject-Wise CBSE 10th 12th Sample Papers, Marking Scheme Here
How to check Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 For Grade 3, 4 Posts?
- Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam at sebaonline.org
- On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Download Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022.”
- Enter the login credentials such as registration number, and date of birth. Now click on the log-in option.
- The Assam Grade 3 and 4 result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check your scores and take a point out of it for future reference.
Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Check Tentative date Here
|Name of the Event
| Check Important Dates(Tentative) Here
|Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Result 2022
|Likely on September 18, 2022
|SEBA Grade 4 Direct Recruitment Results 2022
|Likely on September 18, 2022
|Time of Results
|To be announced later
Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the SEBA website sebaonline.org for the latest updates on the exam.