Assam Excise Constable Admit Card 2022 Out at slprbassam.in; PET/PST Exam on March 1

Assam Excise Constable Admit Cards 2022: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the admit card for the post of Havilders under the Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Jail Warden in the Prison Department, and Excise Constable in Excise Department. Eligible candidates can download the Assam Excise Constable Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website at slprbassam.in. The Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test will be conducted for the posts where the PET consists of 1600 metres and 800 metres races for males and females respectively.

The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will start with effect from March 01, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 36 Havilders, 265 Jail Warden, and 222 Excise Constable will be filled.

Download Assam Excise Constable Admit Cards 2022 Direct Link

How to Download Assam Excise Constable Admit Cards 2022?