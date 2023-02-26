Assam Excise Constable Admit Card 2022 Out at slprbassam.in; PET/PST Exam on March 1
Assam Excise Constable Admit Cards 2022: The Physical Standard Test (PST)and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will start with effect from March 01, 2023.
Assam Excise Constable Admit Cards 2022: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the admit card for the post of Havilders under the Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Jail Warden in the Prison Department, and Excise Constable in Excise Department. Eligible candidates can download the Assam Excise Constable Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website at slprbassam.in. The Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test will be conducted for the posts where the PET consists of 1600 metres and 800 metres races for males and females respectively.
The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will start with effect from March 01, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 36 Havilders, 265 Jail Warden, and 222 Excise Constable will be filled.
Download Assam Excise Constable Admit Cards 2022 Direct Link
Assam Excise Constable Admit Card 2022 Notice
How to Download Assam Excise Constable Admit Cards 2022?
- Visit the official website of the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam at slprbassam.in.
- Look for that link that reads, “ADMIT CARD DOWNLOAD PORTAL.”
- You will be redirected to a new webpage.
- Click on the link that reads,”ADMIT CARD FOR RECRUITMENT FOR 36 POSTS OF HAVILDERS (NON GAZETTED, GRADE-III) UNDER DIRECTORATE OF CIVIL DEFENCE AND HOME GUARDS, ASSAM & RECRUITMENT FOR 222 POSTS OF EXCISE CONSTABLE IN EXCISE DEPARTMENT, ASSAM AND RECRUITMENT FOR 265 POSTS OF JAIL WARDER IN PRISON DEPARTMENT, ASSAM NEW.”
- Enter your phone number, email id, and application Id. Now click on the login option.
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
Candidates will have to appear for their PST and PET at the venues mentioned in their admit card. For more details, visit the official website of the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB).
