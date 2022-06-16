Guwahati: All educational institutions in Kamrup Metropolitan District to be closed tomorrow, June 17, in view of heavy rainfall warning, informed District authorities. However, institutes will be allowed to open if any exams had been scheduled for Friday (June 17).Also Read - Video: North East's Highway NH06 Collapses After Incessant Rains and Landslides

“In view of the prediction by IMD of incessant rains in Kamrup Metropolitan District tomorrow, all educational institutions (Govt. & Private both) to be closed down for tomorrow (17.6.2022) with exception of conduct of examinations which have been already scheduled,” the Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam tweeted. Also Read - Assam Floods: Incessant Rains Wreak Havoc in State, Guwahati Badly Hit | Videos Inside

In view of the prediction by IMD of incessant rains in Kamrup Metropolitan District tomorrow, all educational institutions (Govt. & Private both) to be closed down for tomorrow(17.6.2022) with exception of conduct of examinations which have been already scheduled. — Kamrup Metro District Administration (@DCKamrupMetro) June 16, 2022

Earlier, a similar notification was issued by the administration of adjoining Kamrup district.

Schools falling under the revenue circles of North Guwahati, Hajo, Kamalpur, Rangia and Kayan in Kamrup district of Assam will remain closed on June 17 and 18.

Meanwhile, 11.09 lakh people of 25 districts have been affected due to flood and landslides in the state. At least 4 persons died in last 24 hours. The water level of Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kopili, Gaurang and Brahmaputra rivers is flowing above danger level mark in many places of the state.